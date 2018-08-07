Callaway Golf (ELY) PT Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

ELY opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $396.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Callaway Golf news, insider Alex Mitchell Boezeman sold 32,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $581,197.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $473,214.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,448.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,831 shares of company stock worth $2,327,801. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 587.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

