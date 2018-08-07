Callaway Golf Co (ELY) VP Sells $473,214.58 in Stock

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $473,214.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Callaway Golf opened at $21.72 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Callaway Golf Co has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $396.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.30 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 27.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELY. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

