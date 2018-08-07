CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.81 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at $20.91 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.