Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS):

7/31/2018 – Cadence Design Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2018 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Cadence Design Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. Robust adoption of company’s digital and signoff, custom and analog, and IP solutions along with an expanding customer base remains a positive. Significant demand from aerospace and defense sectors is a key catalyst. Further, increasing investments on emerging trends like Internet-of-things (IoT), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunity for the company in the long haul. Reduction in long-term debt and improvement in cash balance are tailwinds. However, Cadence faces stiff competition from other EDA companies like ANSYS and Siemens AG. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past one year.”

6/20/2018 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2018 – Cadence Design Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Cadence Design Systems traded up $0.31, hitting $45.08, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 47,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,909. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,813 shares in the company, valued at $22,536,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $31,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,750 shares of company stock worth $9,443,383 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

