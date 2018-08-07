CacheCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62.00 (CACH)

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One CacheCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, CacheCoin has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. CacheCoin has a market capitalization of $31,057.00 and $62.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.01023511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003961 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004819 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015145 BTC.

CacheCoin Coin Profile

CACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc . CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin . The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CacheCoin

CacheCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CacheCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CacheCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

