CA (CA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CA (NASDAQ:CA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.
CA opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. CA has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.
CA Company Profile
CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.
