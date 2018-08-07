CA (CA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CA (NASDAQ:CA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

CA opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. CA has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In related news, EVP Paul L. Pronsati sold 7,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $253,874.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 83,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,918,723.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,267.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,720 shares of company stock worth $6,947,746. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

