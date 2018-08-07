Bytecent Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Bytecent has a total market capitalization of $592,818.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecent has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Bytecent coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013001 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Bytecent Profile

Bytecent uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,252,820 coins. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com . The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

