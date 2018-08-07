BWX Technologies (BWXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 72.41%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY18 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 787,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,629. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $67,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $517,748.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,774 shares of company stock worth $716,058 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

