Bunge (BG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Bunge opened at $66.09 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bunge has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $289,776.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after acquiring an additional 502,598 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $36,145,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,362,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

