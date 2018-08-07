Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 33,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 175,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 749,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,096,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $41.04 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,115.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775,239 shares of company stock worth $29,518,583. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

