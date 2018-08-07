BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) Director Sells $16,850.00 in Stock

BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) Director Richard J. Fougere sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $16,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard J. Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BSB Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, June 1st, Richard J. Fougere sold 500 shares of BSB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $16,955.00.

BSB Bancorp opened at $33.40 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. BSB Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $331.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.35.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 470,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded BSB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

BSB Bancorp Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for BSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.