Bruker (BRKR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRKR. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on Bruker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Bruker opened at $35.48 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 431,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 195,660 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

