Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Receives $27.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Brown & Brown opened at $29.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,032,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,637,000 after buying an additional 10,254,736 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,117,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,136,000 after buying an additional 7,014,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,975,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,085,000 after buying an additional 125,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,495,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,696,000 after buying an additional 3,702,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,088,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,897,000 after buying an additional 2,944,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

