Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBU. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%.

