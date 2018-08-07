Brokers Set Expectations for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

