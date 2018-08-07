Brokers Set Expectations for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 2,149.78%. The company had revenue of $380.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “$59.25” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $52.07 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $139,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $198,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $205,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $278,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Thomas Klein acquired 10,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

