Brokers Set Expectations for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s Q4 2018 Earnings (AMCX)

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in a research report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $761.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.99 million. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock opened at $61.02 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,787. 20.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 801,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

