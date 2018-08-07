Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.12.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 462.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGIO. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 4th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $99.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 175.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,044,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,407,000 after purchasing an additional 665,684 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,192,000 after purchasing an additional 393,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 459.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 334,617 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 314,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $200,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $200,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,365,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,549 shares of company stock worth $13,133,295 over the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

