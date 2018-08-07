Brokerages Set Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Target Price at $43.00

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a report on Monday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.69. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

