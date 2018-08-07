Brokerages Set KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Target Price at $9.75

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KEYW from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial set a $11.00 price target on KEYW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYW. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 759,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 196,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 187,673 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KEYW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of KEYW in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter.

KEYW traded up $0.26, hitting $7.53, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . 885,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KEYW has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $362.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.73.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. KEYW’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that KEYW will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

