Brokerages Set JMP Group LLC (JMP) Price Target at $6.58

Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMP. ValuEngine lowered JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $27,396.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,981.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,925 shares of company stock worth $186,471 over the last ninety days. 52.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JMP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,862. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. research analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. JMP Group’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

