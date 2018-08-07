Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (IEX) Price Target at $145.67

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $483,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,635.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,859 shares of company stock valued at $23,392,461. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $96,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,577,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,849,000 after purchasing an additional 238,547 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 86.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,683,000 after purchasing an additional 174,470 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $16,843,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 189.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 86,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX traded up $1.36, reaching $154.33, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,139. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

