Brokerages Set HomeStreet Inc (HMST) PT at $30.80

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,951. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $794.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $120.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $343,265.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 330,003 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,147,000 after buying an additional 274,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,912,000 after buying an additional 95,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 145,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

