Brokerages Set Geron Co. (GERN) PT at $5.31

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Geron alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 143,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,775. The company has a market cap of $635.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.77. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 3,232.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. analysts predict that Geron will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.49%.

About Geron

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.