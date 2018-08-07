Brokerages Set Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Target Price at $8.67

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties traded down $0.04, hitting $8.56, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 199,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,353. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $66.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

