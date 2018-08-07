Brokerages Set Fibria Celulose SA (FBR) Price Target at $21.13

Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBR. ValuEngine downgraded Fibria Celulose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fibria Celulose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fibria Celulose by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 343,519 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fibria Celulose by 127,067.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 21,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,449. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fibria Celulose has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

