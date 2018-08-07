Brokerages Set Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTY. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

CNTY stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,999. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.10.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.15 million. research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 41,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $352,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 14,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $131,156.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,479 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

