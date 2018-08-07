Brokerages Set Aquantia Corp (AQ) PT at $15.10

Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aquantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aquantia in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQ traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 231,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,361. Aquantia has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $414.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.38.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

