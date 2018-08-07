Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) PT at $9.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $129,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 270.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

AGTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,688. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

