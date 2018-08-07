Brokerages Set $35.50 Price Target for First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has declined by 28.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $35.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of First Defiance Financial traded up $0.21, reaching $32.00, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $650.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.75.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, insider John R. Reisner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $46,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $75,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,174,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,340,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,491,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 247,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

