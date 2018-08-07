Brokerages Expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Textainer Group posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textainer Group.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textainer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of TGH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 135,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,752. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $913.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 296,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.