Brokerages Expect State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. State Auto Financial reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. State Auto Financial’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on STFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $31.09 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Earl Berkey acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,023 shares of company stock worth $1,345,515 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

