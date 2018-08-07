Brokerages Expect Office Depot Inc (ODP) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Office Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Office Depot reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Office Depot will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Office Depot.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ODP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,800 shares of company stock worth $221,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Office Depot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,261,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after acquiring an additional 751,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,262,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,265,000 after buying an additional 783,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,835,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,598,000 after buying an additional 686,633 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the first quarter worth about $24,235,000. Finally, Aristotle Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 21.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 5,243,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 935,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 137,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Office Depot has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.26.

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

