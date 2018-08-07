Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.39 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $2,997,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $3,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,997,000 after purchasing an additional 166,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods opened at $19.32 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

