Brokerages Expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.77. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 37.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,498,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 1,780,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,692,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 470,811 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,210,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,316,000 after buying an additional 1,495,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,082,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 101,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 637,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.40. 23,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,841. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

