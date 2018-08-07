Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Hostess Brands also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $208.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands traded down $0.19, reaching $13.92, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 10,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

