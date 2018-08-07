Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp (NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of Nevro traded down $0.61, hitting $58.94, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 819,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of -0.83. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $532,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2,245.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

