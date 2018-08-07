Brokerages Anticipate Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. Jagged Peak Energy posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.12.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $221,406.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,105,423 shares in the company, valued at $29,833,843.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Davidson acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $147,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $826,250. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

JAG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of -1.04. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

