Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post sales of $12.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $7.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.16 million to $58.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $25.56 million to $58.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Leonard sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $764,361. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 598,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 58,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics opened at $27.33 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

