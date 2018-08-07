Brokerages Anticipate Convergys Corp (CVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) will report $634.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Convergys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $631.00 million. Convergys reported sales of $686.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Convergys will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Convergys.

Get Convergys alerts:

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Convergys had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Convergys by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,459,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Convergys by 942.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 631,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 570,571 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Convergys during the 1st quarter worth about $12,121,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Convergys by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Convergys by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 375,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Convergys opened at $24.42 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Convergys has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convergys (CVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.