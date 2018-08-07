Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek purchased 1,500 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.65 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,682.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 21,987,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $493,178,570.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 746,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 756,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply