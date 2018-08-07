Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek purchased 1,500 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.65 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,682.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 21,987,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $493,178,570.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 746,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 756,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.