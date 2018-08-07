Broadcom (AVGO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $4,041,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,357,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,572,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

