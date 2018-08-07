Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 1,100 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $114,730.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $113,762.00.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,972,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Bank of America raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

