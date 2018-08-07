Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 1,100 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $114,730.00.
- On Tuesday, June 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $113,762.00.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,972,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Bank of America raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.91.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.