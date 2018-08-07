Brickblock Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $976.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brickblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00041321 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004158 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00303000 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004197 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00065355 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

