Brenntag AG (BNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.80 ($68.00).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. equinet set a €59.80 ($70.35) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of BNR stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.64 ($60.75). 145,807 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

