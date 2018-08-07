Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $29.07 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Shares of Honeywell International opened at $155.04 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

