BP (BP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.
BP opened at $43.97 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. BP has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $47.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in BP by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 92,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BP by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 100,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
