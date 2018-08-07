BP (BP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

Get BP alerts:

BP opened at $43.97 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. BP has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in BP by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 92,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BP by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 100,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.