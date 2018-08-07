Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 249,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $607,140.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $97,377.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $389,402.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,681 shares of company stock worth $5,136,493. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.