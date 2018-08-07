Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 207,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

In other Dominion Energy news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.