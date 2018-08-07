Boyd Group Income Fund (BFGIF) vs. Yogaworks (YOGA) Critical Analysis

Yogaworks (NASDAQ: YOGA) and Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Yogaworks alerts:

87.0% of Yogaworks shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Yogaworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yogaworks and Boyd Group Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yogaworks 0 1 5 0 2.83 Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yogaworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 179.17%. Given Yogaworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yogaworks is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Yogaworks and Boyd Group Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yogaworks -44.22% -45.47% -34.50% Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yogaworks and Boyd Group Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yogaworks $54.51 million 0.60 -$23.43 million N/A N/A Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boyd Group Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yogaworks.

Summary

Yogaworks beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. As of May 10, 2018, it operated 69 locations. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offer glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.